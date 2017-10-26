1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

Broncos Holding Out Hope In Face Of Embarrassment, Injuries Trevor Siemian is sporting a black and blue nose courtesy of his latest trouncing and the rest of the Denver Broncos are red-faced over their poor play.

Broncos, Chiefs Try To Get On Track In Monday Night ShowdownThe Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos appeared to be the class of the AFC West just a couple of weeks ago, and maybe the entire league, after going a combined 8-1 to start the season.