1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have arrested one of three thieves wanted in connection with smash-and-grabs at three jewelry stores in Loveland and Westminster.
The Zales and Helzberg Diamonds windows in the Promenade Shops at Centerra were smashed out and all the glass cases inside destroyed before the thieves took off with the precious stones and metal on Aug. 24.
Police say the crooks used a vehicle to break into the stores.
Investigators say the Shane Company store in Westminster was targeted by the same smash-and-grab thieves just about an hour and a half earlier that same night.
Police say the three men got inside the store after they backed an SUV into the store, smashing the glass.
Miguel Montoya has been arrested in connection with the smash-and-grabs.
Miguel, of Thornton, faces charges including second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He remains in custody in Nebraska.
Police continue to search for more suspects.