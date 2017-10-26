COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Heroin Fix, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have arrested one of three thieves wanted in connection with smash-and-grabs at three jewelry stores in Loveland and Westminster.

The Zales and Helzberg Diamonds windows in the Promenade Shops at Centerra were smashed out and all the glass cases inside destroyed before the thieves took off with the precious stones and metal on Aug. 24.

img 1276 1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

Police say the crooks used a vehicle to break into the stores.

img 1271 1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

Investigators say the Shane Company store in Westminster was targeted by the same smash-and-grab thieves just about an hour and a half earlier that same night.

westy smash grab 12vo frame 767 1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

The Shane Company in Westminster

Police say the three men got inside the store after they backed an SUV into the store, smashing the glass.

westy smash grab 12vo frame 28 1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

The Shane Company in Westminster

Miguel Montoya has been arrested in connection with the smash-and-grabs.

miguel montoya 2 1 Arrested In 3 Smash & Grabs, Search For More Suspects Continues

Miguel Montoya

Miguel, of Thornton, faces charges including second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He remains in custody in Nebraska.

Police continue to search for more suspects.

