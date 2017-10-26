COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Heroin Fix, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

United Airlines Retires Fleet Of Iconic Boeing 747 Jumbo Jets

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – After 47 years, United’s “Queen of the Skies” is finally turning in her crown.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was once the largest passenger aircraft in the sky, holding up to 374 people. United says the jumbo jet has flown its course and it’s time to ground them all for good.

Boeing says the plane has become outdated. The smaller planes can fly just as far while using less fuel. They also have fewer seats, which allows airlines to book them up faster.

The 747 made a stop at Denver International Airport Thursday as part of its farewell tour across the country. It will make its final passenger flight Nov. 7 from San Francisco to Honolulu.

For the plane’s final flight, the airline will recreate the atmosphere on United’s first 747 flight in 1970, with retro flight attendants, menus and in-flight entertainment.

For pilots and crew members, this plane holds as many memories as it does passengers.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

