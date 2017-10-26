Latest Forecast: Cold Front Finally Arrives, Snow Possible This Afternoon

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The official high temperature in Denver on Wednesday was 84°. Not only did we shatter the old record of 80° last set in 2014, there has only been only one other time we’ve been so warm so late in the year (84° on October 29, 1950)!

The record heat on Wednesday will make the change from Thursday’s cold front even more dramatic. From Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning the Denver area will drop a stunning 66 degrees!

The actual front will pass over the metro area during the mid morning hours and then race into Southern Colorado but late Thursday afternoon. Upslope flow will develop behind the front causing a chance for light rain in the early afternoon hours followed by a quick transition to snow by 3 p.m.

The system that will cause the snow behind the front is moving very quickly and therefore we’ll only have a 4-5 hour period when snow will be possible (from roughly 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.). In terms of accumulation, it will be mainly limited to areas in and near the foothills. Locations between 7,500 and 9,000 feet have a chance for 2-4 inches of snow. Between 6,000 and 7,500 feet we could see up to 2 inches while the rest of us (including the vast majority of the Denver metro area) will see no more than an inch.

More than snow, the biggest impact from Thursday’s cold front will be the cold. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the upper teens and lower 20. It will be our coldest morning since last March.

Friday will be sunny but in part because of the bitterly cold start, temperatures struggle to reach even the lower 40s. A SLOW warm up will develop through the weekend with 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

