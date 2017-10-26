COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Heroin Fix, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Wind Speeds A Concern After Grass Fire Breaks Out In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire broke out in an open space area in Colorado Springs early Thursday and forced evacuations for a short time.

The location is near the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and West Fillmore Street, just west of west of Interstate 25.

Firefighters said before 9 a.m. that the fire was contained to 8 acres, but crews were staying on scene because of concerns about the fire spreading due to strong winds.

It was spotted just before 6:30 a.m. by a person living in an apartment close to the area. So far there’s no word on how it started.

