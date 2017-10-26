Good Samaritan Who Rescued Boy Under Minivan: ‘He Grabbed My Hand’

By Karen Morfitt

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 4-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after being run over by a minivan in Westminster.

It happened just outside of Skyline Vista Elementary School Wednesday morning. Westminster police say the child was with a family member in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Aldo Ocegueda, parent of another student at the school, was dropping his son off when he saw the van stopped in the road and then heard the boy crying out.

“I just wanted to help,” Ocegueda said, ” I heard a cry … and that’s when I noticed what had happened. So I just did a u-Turn, drove back home and picked up a jack.”

When he returned, bus driver Ted Chavez was also on scene. Chavez says he was doing his best to keep the child calm.

“I just laid down, was talking to the boy checking him out to see how bad it was,” he said.

Chavez is the man kneeling next to the officer in a now-viral photo. Chavez says he was thinking about his stepdaughter while lying next to the child on the ground.

She was paralyazed in February after the van she was in was hit by a drugged driver

“I just put my hand on his shoulder and he grabbed my hand and just started holding my hand,” Chavez said

Once Ocegueda and his brother were able to lift the vehicle the child was rushed to the hospital. His injuries limited to road rash and serious burn to his leg he is expected to make a full recovery.

“That helps me feel better, just knowing he’s going to be okay,” Chavez said

The driver of the van was cited by police for careless driving and failing to yield.

