COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Heroin Fix, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Good Samaritan Who Rescued Boy Under Minivan: ‘He Grabbed My Hand’

Filed Under: 74th & Zuni Street, Good Samaritans, Skyline Vista Elementary School, Student Hit, Westminster

By Karen Morfitt

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 4-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after being run over by a minivan in Westminster.

It happened just outside of Skyline Vista Elementary School Wednesday morning. Westminster police say the child was with a family member in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Aldo Ocegueda, parent of another student at the school, was dropping his son off when he saw the van stopped in the road and then heard the boy crying out.

“I just wanted to help,” Ocegueda said, ” I heard a cry … and that’s when I noticed what had happened. So I just did a u-Turn, drove back home and picked up a jack.”

When he returned, bus driver Ted Chavez was also on scene. Chavez says he was doing his best to keep the child calm.

“I just laid down, was talking to the boy checking him out to see how bad it was,” he said.

accident Good Samaritan Who Rescued Boy Under Minivan: He Grabbed My Hand

(credit: CBS)

Chavez is the man kneeling next to the officer in a now-viral photo. Chavez says he was thinking about his stepdaughter while lying next to the child on the ground.

She was paralyazed in February after the van she was in was hit by a drugged driver

“I just put my hand on his shoulder and he grabbed my hand and just started holding my hand,” Chavez said

Once Ocegueda and his brother were able to lift the vehicle the child was rushed to the hospital. His injuries limited to road rash and serious burn to his leg he is expected to make a full recovery.

“That helps me feel better, just knowing he’s going to be okay,” Chavez said

The driver of the van was cited by police for careless driving and failing to yield.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch