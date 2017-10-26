David Koechner Rigorously Prepares For The ‘Superior Donuts’ Tour, Season 2

David Koechner has a bold approach to preparing for a multi-city comedy tour. But there’s more to the man than waking up. In preparation for the season 2 premiere of “Superior Donuts” on Oct. 30 and a five-date stand-up tour with fellow cast members that kicks off tonight, Koechner spoke to CBS Local about what we can expect.

CBS Local: Are you ready for tour? How are you personally preparing for the Superior Donuts tour.

David Koechner: I just wake up. [laughs] I wake up ready, man.

Can you give us a taste of what we can expect from each of the shows on the tour?

We’ve got four stand-ups in our cast, so we had been doing shows in town under the “Superior Donuts” banner. We really enjoy each other’s company at work. We all have different varying styles of stand-up, we thought we complement each other very well. It makes for a very unique evening of entertainment. We started to put this thing together, and CBS said, “Yeah, let’s put you guys out on the road and promote the show.” There you have it. Each one of us will do 20 minutes. These things are more common now in terms of a group of guys touring together, and you get a nice variety of entertainment. And we have a blast doing it.

This tour is in promotion of season 2 of Superior Donuts. What can we expect in the second season?

Our show is great in that we tackle topical issues and relevant social topics. I’m proud of the way we do it. We introduce a topic, and we introduce two points of view. We don’t decide for the viewer. We raise up an idea. Sometimes they might be controversial. We produce both sides of the argument and let the viewer decide. Everybody has a discussion on the show, and in a funny way, which is pretty unique as to what’s going on in television right now. We deal with social issues and personal issues every week and try to put a different spin on it. It’s a really fun show to be a part of.

We have to ask: what’s your favorite type of donut?

The apple fritter is the most tempting. And I’m a bit of a fan of the twist, the glazed twist.

Thanks for taking the time to speak with us. We’re excited for the tour and the second season of the show.

We’re gonna have fun. Whether you come see the tour, or you watch the show, you’re in for a treat. What kind of treat? A nice fried piece of sugar type of treat.

