‘Yoga On The Fly’ Coming To DIA In Time For Holidays

DENVER (CBS4) – Going to Denver International Airport doesn’t mean you have to miss your workout.

Travelers will soon be able to unwind with yoga at D.I.A.

yoga on the fly 6vo transfer frame 240 Yoga On The Fly Coming To DIA In Time For Holidays

(credit: Yoga On The Fly)

Airport officials hope to open “Yoga On The Fly” on November 6.

The company offers private rooms complete with a yoga mat and instructional videos.

ANNOUNCING ~ our very first international airport location, opening in two weeks! We are so honored to have @iamwellandgood break the news. Link in bio to read the entire piece, share with your fellow traveling yogis and come see us in…DENVER! "Picture this: You’re on your second or third leg of some crazy flight schedule, but instead of killing time reading another magazine or sitting in a chair watching the news on a loop, you can pop into a serene studio to do however much yoga or meditation your layover length permits. Sound dreamy? Well, soon it’ll be a real option for travelers when @yogaontheflyllc, the country’s first private yoga-and-meditation studio in an airport, opens on November 6 at Denver International Airport (DIA) in Colorado." xx @aveswalkswest + @felizboutthat (!!!)

A post shared by Yoga on the Fly® (@yogaontheflyllc) on

Right now, the company’s website says studios will be in Terminal A.

You pay based on the videos you decide to use. Prices range from $15 to $60.

