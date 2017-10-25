Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Head-On Collision

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were reopened Wednesday morning several hours after a wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on collision.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-25 at 6th Avenue just after 3 a.m. Police say the driver traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes collided head-on with a vehicle traveling in the right direction.

The wrong-way driver was killed. The other driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash kept southbound lanes closed for several hours. All lanes of southbound I-25 near 6th Avenue were reopened by 6 a.m.

The investigation into the deadly crash continues. The driver killed in the crash has not been identified.

