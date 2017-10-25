Vehicle & Foot Chase Results In Two Being Detained

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are at Yuba Way and Randolph Place, near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, after a shots fired call turned into a vehicle and foot chase.
Denver Police say it started at 50th and Perth in Green Valley Ranch when an officer heard shots fired. Officers immediately set up a perimeter, and had to chase a vehicle when the driver drove through.
The chase ended near 56th and Worchestire when officers performed a PIT maneuver on the suspects’ car.
One person was detained after the maneuver, and one was detained after a short foot chase.