Vehicle & Foot Chase Results In Two Being Detained

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are at Yuba Way and Randolph Place, near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, after a shots fired call turned into a vehicle and foot chase.

Vehicle & Foot Chase Results In Two Being Detained

(credit: CBS)

Denver Police say it started at 50th and Perth in Green Valley Ranch when an officer heard shots fired. Officers immediately set up a perimeter, and had to chase a vehicle when the driver drove through.

Vehicle & Foot Chase Results In Two Being Detained

(credit: CBS)

The chase ended near 56th and Worchestire when officers performed a PIT maneuver on the suspects’ car.

One person was detained after the maneuver, and one was detained after a short foot chase.

