Smoke Seen In Southwest Metro Coming From Prescribed Burn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Plumes of smoke coming from near Woodland Park caused many to worry in the Denver metro area.
The smoke is coming from the Trout Creek prescribed burn in the Pike National Forest.
Officials say their operations are normal and nothing has grown out of control.
The smoke could be seen as far as Parker.
They say the “low intensity” fire is clearing out fuel for potential wildfires. They expect to continue burning, but it’s not clear for how long.
It’s also not clear how much land officials plan to burn.