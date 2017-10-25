Seeds Tossed In Boulder County After 2013 Flooding

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County employees tossed out seeds Wednesday morning to continue the recovery effort from the 2013 floods. Officials say it marks the end of the flood recovery buyout program.
The program allowed affected homeowners to sell their homes at pre-flood value to the county.
Those homes were then removed within the floodplain to allow a more natural area for flood waters while making it safer for residents.
“Had this program not existed, many affected homeowners would have experienced major financial barriers moving forward after the flood,” the county said in a press release.
Employees were in Lyons where two homeowners took advantage of the buyout program.
“We spread some seeds which is part of the restoration process, but I think everyone needed to feel that full cycle of having had the flood, having had recovery and now restoration and resilience,” said Deb Gardner, a Boulder County Commissioner.
In all, the county acquired 47 properties using funding from FEMA and HUD.
