Record October Heat Hits Denver Before 60 Degree Drop

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The 1 p.m. temperature at Denver International Airport was 80 degrees on Wednesday. That ties the record high for Oct. 25 which was set in 2007.
With a few more hours of peak heating it could go higher.
A strong cold front is expected to move through the Mile High City on Thursday morning bringing a chance for some light rain or snow along with a huge drop in temperatures.
By Friday morning the low is forecast to be roughly 60 degrees colder than Wednesday’s high.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.