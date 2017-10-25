Record October Heat Hits Denver Before 60 Degree Drop

Filed Under: Cold Front, Denver Record High

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The 1 p.m. temperature at Denver International Airport was 80 degrees on Wednesday. That ties the record high for Oct. 25 which was set in 2007.

With a few more hours of peak heating it could go higher.

capture5 Record October Heat Hits Denver Before 60 Degree Drop

A strong cold front is expected to move through the Mile High City on Thursday morning bringing a chance for some light rain or snow along with a huge drop in temperatures.

By Friday morning the low is forecast to be roughly 60 degrees colder than Wednesday’s high.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch