Police Release New Images After Woman Was Attacked

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with the Lakewood Police Department have released new surveillance images of an attack outside the Century 16 Bel Mar movie theater.

belmar theater attack 10pkg frame 150 Police Release New Images After Woman Was Attacked

(credit: Heather Piper)

Last September, Heather Piper went to a movie with a couple friends and says a small group of teenagers was allegedly “acting out of control.”

belmar theater attack 10pkg frame 1320 Police Release New Images After Woman Was Attacked

Heather Piper (credit: CBS)

She says one of the suspects approached and punched her. She suffered a broken nose, bruises and scratches.

web frame triple Police Release New Images After Woman Was Attacked

(credit: Lakewood Police Department)

Police say the assailant is a young, heavyset black woman, possibly between the ages of 16 and 20.

belmar assault suspect car Police Release New Images After Woman Was Attacked

(credit: Lakewood Police Department)

They also released a picture of the car the individuals were seen leaving in.

Investigators hope the new images will help them find the three people involved to talk with them.

