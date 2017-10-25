Police Release New Images After Woman Was Attacked

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with the Lakewood Police Department have released new surveillance images of an attack outside the Century 16 Bel Mar movie theater.
Last September, Heather Piper went to a movie with a couple friends and says a small group of teenagers was allegedly “acting out of control.”
She says one of the suspects approached and punched her. She suffered a broken nose, bruises and scratches.
Police say the assailant is a young, heavyset black woman, possibly between the ages of 16 and 20.
They also released a picture of the car the individuals were seen leaving in.
Investigators hope the new images will help them find the three people involved to talk with them.