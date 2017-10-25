Latest Forecast: Huge Temperatures Swings Continue, Snow Tomorrow For Some

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Twice in the last ten years we’ve tied the record of 80° on this date (2007 and 2014). Today we may finally break it with the high temperature in Denver expected to reach 81°!

Then another huge temperature swing will take us in the opposite direction for Thursday and Friday as a strong cold front sweeps across Colorado. Temperatures will drop a remarkable 62 degrees between Wednesday afternoon (81°) and Friday morning (19°).

In addition to the cold, we have a chance for rain early Thursday afternoon followed by snow going into the Thursday evening commute. Accumulation will be very minor for most of us with up to 1″ for all of us below 6,000 feet. Locations between 6,000 and 7,500 feet including the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties as well as the lower foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties could see up to 2 inches. The most significant accumulation will fall in the higher foothills where up to 4″ is possible.

The snow will end by late Thursday evening and then skies will quickly clear causing bitterly cold temperatures for October Friday morning. The metro area will be in the teens for the first time since last March.

The weekend will bring a SLOW warm up with lower 50s on Saturday and then middle 60s on Sunday under sunny skies.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.