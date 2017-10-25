Girl Donates Piggy Bank Money To Police Officer Battling Cancer

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A little girl is helping a Longmont police officer who is battling cancer.

(credit: Longmont Police Department)

Officers first got to know four-year-old Sidney Fahrenburch after Officer David Bonday helped check her house for monsters one night.

Officer David Bonday and Sidney Fahrenburch (credit: Longmont Police Department)

Sidney later got to know more officers after visiting the department once a week. She learned about Officer Kyle Zulauf’s condition and decided to help.

On Tuesday, Sidney visited and brought her piggy bank with her. She says the money is meant for the officer and his family.

(credit: Longmont Police Department)

Officer Zulauf has been struggling with pancreatic cancer for the past two years. He’s a father of three and a husband.

The department expressed its gratitude to Sidney and is now holding a fundraiser at Tokyo Joe’s in Longmont for Officer Zulauf on Friday between 4 p.m. – close.

You can send donations to Officer Zulauf and his family online or by mail here:

Longmont Public Safety

Zulauf Family

225 Kimbark Street

Longmont, CO 80501

 

