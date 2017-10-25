Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Bank Robbery, Denver, Drayse Ballard, Gerry Sevall, Jefferson County, Lakewood

By Rick Sallinger

LAKEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – A father and son are under arrest and accused of pulling off six bank robberies in the Denver Metro area between February and October of this year.

father and son bank robbers 6map transfer frame 919 Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

They were dubbed the “5 O’clock Bandits” because of the facial hair.

Several pictures from various surveillance cameras were distributed by authorities. Someone recognized the pictures identifying them as Gerry Sevall and Drayse Ballard.

 

father and son bank robbers 6pkg transfer frame 72 Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

Gerry Sevall (credit: CBS)

They are charged in connection with six bank robberies throughout the front range.

father and son bank robbers 6pkg transfer frame 140 Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

Drayse Ballard (credit: CBS)

We went to the home where the father-step son team was arrested. There we met a woman who talked about her husband.

father and son bank robbers 6pkg transfer frame 783 Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

(credit: CBS)

“The only reason why any of this happened is because he has a heroin addiction,” she told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

web frame double Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

Gerry Sevall and Drayse Ballard (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

“There’s nothing, I have no insurance. I don’t make enough to do that.”

She said Sevall dragged her son into his problems.

Court documents claim Ballard acted as a getaway driver at the robberies getting $50 for some jobs.

father and son bank robbers 6pkg transfer frame 503 Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

(credit: CBS)

The wife insisted, “My husband is not a criminal. He’s an addict and needs serious help and there’s nothing out there.”

The bank robberies were not violent, but perhaps frightening for the tellers.

father and son bank robbers 6pkg transfer frame 2127 Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

They would be handed notes. “One read, ‘Sorry but my house is getting foreclosed so please give me 50’s and 100’s.'”

The woman now finds her husband and son in dire straits.

father and son bank robbers 6pkg transfer frame 2451 Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery Spree

(credit: CBS)

“I have lost my family. Everything is gone and I am just trying to keep it together,” she said.

She says her husband’s problems began with an addiction to pain killers then turned to heroin.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch