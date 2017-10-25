City Council Pushes Declawing Ban Proposal Forward

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council has unanimously voted to advance a proposal to ban cat declawing.
The only exception is if the practice is deemed medically necessary by a veterinarian.
Declawing is a practice that requires amputating the first digit on a cat’s claw – removing bone and the tendon that grows nail fiber down to the first knuckle.
Supporters of the ban say the procedure can lead to behavior problems and leaves cats defenseless.
The council could make a final decision in November.
