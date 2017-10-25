Church Helping Out Family Injured In Devastating Crash

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s True Light Baptist Church is coming Together for Colorado, to help out fellow parishioners involved in a horrible head on crash.

Three members of the Mills family are still in serious condition after a wrong-way driver crossed over the median and plowed into the car on Oct. 13.

The family had been driving to prepare their 16-year-old daughter for homecoming at Northfield High School.

“Bathroom tissue. Paper towels.”

Pastor Vernon Jones is loading up a new box of supplies for the Mills family.

“These things help us express our hope,” Jones told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Denver’s True Light Baptist Church is helping out their fellow parishioners after a devastating accident.

“It’s a long road ahead but we’re in for the long haul,” said parishioner Nekesha Bennett.

On Oct. 13, a man with a gunshot wound crossed into oncoming traffic at 33rd and Peoria in Aurora, and crashed head-on into the Mills’ car.

Zuton and Stan Mills were critically injured, along with their teenage daughter. All are still in the hospital.

Three of their other children were also hurt including six year old Nemo, who described what happened.

“Everything goes black and I’m on the floor and I see my mom under a bunch of the car,” she said.

Mary Green, Zuton’s mother, is taking care of Nemo and three of the children.

“It’s difficult but I am grateful and singing praises that we are still here,’ she told Mustin.

Mary says the church’s help has been a Godsend.

“I don’t know what I’d do without them. The church family is really strong. I’m blessed to have them.”

The church has organized a meal plan for the family, along with a sea of get well cards from the congregation.

“The bible tells us not to just love in word, but to love in deed,” said Jones. “So this is our opportunity to not only say we love the Mills but to show that we love the Mills.”

And that love is helping a grateful family and a special little girl face the challenges ahead.

“I just want to say thank you to my church family because they’ve been such a big help,” said Nemo. “We can’t even go to church but I’m thankful they’re here with us.

The arrest affidavit identifies the suspect driver as Gerardo Vargas from Denver. Aurora police say he is still unresponsive in the hospital. No word on how he received a gunshot wound.

True Light Baptist Church has set up a GoFundMe Page to help out the Mills family.

