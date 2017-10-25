Farmers, Police, Firefighters Team Up To Bring Pumpkins To Patients

By Raetta Holdman

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– For patients in hospitals, holidays can be tough. They can miss out on traditions, like a visit to the pumpkin patch before Halloween.

But May Farms teamed up with the Aurora police and firefighter departments to make sure kids at Children’s Hospital of Colorado had their own hunt for the Great Pumpkin.

“We are so excited,” said Hollee Swain with May Farms. “This is our eighth year to be involved.”

It’s the 11th year Children’s Hospital has hosted a pumpkin patch on site.

For patients and families, it’s a chance to get outside and just be normal.

“We brought over 200 pumpkins of all different sizes and shapes,” Swain said.

And it’s really a way for the hospital, first responders and farm to come Together 4 Colorado.

“Fall Harvest is such a good time of year for us,” Swain said.

And that good time means sharing the bounty of the fields. For Swain, this is a day about seeing joy.

“The faces! They just come out and see these monster pumpkins. There’s little, tiny kids trying to pick up these big old pumpkins.”

And for the patients, picking the perfect pumpkin and loading them up in the red wagons made for a perfect day.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.