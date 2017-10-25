Farmers, Police, Firefighters Team Up To Bring Pumpkins To Patients

By Raetta Holdman

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– For patients in hospitals, holidays can be tough. They can miss out on traditions, like a visit to the pumpkin patch before Halloween.

But May Farms teamed up with the Aurora police and firefighter departments to make sure kids at Children’s Hospital of Colorado had their own hunt for the Great Pumpkin.

childrens pumpkin patch rs raw 01 concatenated 111958 frame 767 Farmers, Police, Firefighters Team Up To Bring Pumpkins To Patients

(credit: CBS)

“We are so excited,” said Hollee Swain with May Farms. “This is our eighth year to be involved.”

It’s the 11th year Children’s Hospital has hosted a pumpkin patch on site.

childrens pumpkin patch rs raw 01 concatenated 111958 frame 1695 Farmers, Police, Firefighters Team Up To Bring Pumpkins To Patients

(credit: CBS)

For patients and families, it’s a chance to get outside and just be normal.

“We brought over 200 pumpkins of all different sizes and shapes,” Swain said.

And it’s really a way for the hospital, first responders and farm to come Together 4 Colorado.

“Fall Harvest is such a good time of year for us,” Swain said.

childrens pumpkin patch rs raw 01 concatenated 111958 frame 18232 Farmers, Police, Firefighters Team Up To Bring Pumpkins To Patients

(credit: CBS)

And that good time means sharing the bounty of the fields. For Swain, this is a day about seeing joy.

“The faces! They just come out and see these monster pumpkins. There’s little, tiny kids trying to pick up these big old pumpkins.”

childrens pumpkin patch rs raw 01 concatenated 111958 frame 10318 Farmers, Police, Firefighters Team Up To Bring Pumpkins To Patients

(credit: CBS)

And for the patients, picking the perfect pumpkin and loading them up in the red wagons made for a perfect day.

childrens pumpkin patch rs raw 01 concatenated 111958 frame 19606 Farmers, Police, Firefighters Team Up To Bring Pumpkins To Patients

(credit: CBS)

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.

