Is It Wrong For White Kids To Be Moana For Halloween?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a big debate right now in the parenting community online: Is it appropriate for a white child to dress up as Moana for Halloween?
Some politically correct parents are worried that letting their children dress up as the fictitious Polynesian character could be considered cultural appropriation.
A writer named Sachi Feris published a post on the website RaceConscious.org in September on the topic.
Feris, a white woman and mother of a 5-year-old girl, said she was concerned about the ethics of letting her daughter dress up as Moana.
Feris said, after much discussion, her daughter chose a Mickey Mouse costume instead.
“We don’t have to worry about making fun of anyone or dressing up as a culture different from our own because Mickey Mouse is a pretend mouse!” Feris wrote.
Cosmopolitan, The National Review, USA Today, the New York Post, Today’s Parent and other publications and blogs have addressed the issue.
What do you think?