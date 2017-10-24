Smash & Grab Suspects Hit 2 Businesses After Midnight

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Someone smashed up a gas station about midnight and then moved onto a convenience store in Greenwood Village just a few minutes later. Now police hope to find the suspects.

Investigators are searching through surveillance video of the attack at the gas station at Belleview Avenue and Yosemite Street.

The suspects then moved onto a convenience store about a half mile north at East Union Avenue and Yosemite.

No one was hurt.

Police are interviewing witnesses in hopes of finding the suspects.

