Peak Season Daily Pass Could Cost $70 At Rocky Mountain National Park

Filed Under: Fee Increase, National Park Service, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– The National Park Service has proposed a fee increase that could put a daily pass to Rocky Mountain National Park at $70 during peak visiting season.

The National Park Service has proposed the fee increase for improvements to the aging infrastructure at some of the most popular parks in the system.

gettyimages 586104738 Peak Season Daily Pass Could Cost $70 At Rocky Mountain National Park

(credit: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

There are 17 parks listed on the most visited parks, which includes Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Right now a one-day pass per vehicle is $20, a one-day pass per person is $10, and a one-day pass per motorcycle is $20. A seven-day pass per vehicle is $30, a seven-day pass per person is $15 and a seven-day pass per motorcycle is $25.

An annual pass to Rocky Mountain National Park is $60.

Under the proposed fee increase,

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch