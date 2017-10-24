Peak Season Daily Pass Could Cost $70 At Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– The National Park Service has proposed a fee increase that could put a daily pass to Rocky Mountain National Park at $70 during peak visiting season.
The National Park Service has proposed the fee increase for improvements to the aging infrastructure at some of the most popular parks in the system.
There are 17 parks listed on the most visited parks, which includes Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
Right now a one-day pass per vehicle is $20, a one-day pass per person is $10, and a one-day pass per motorcycle is $20. A seven-day pass per vehicle is $30, a seven-day pass per person is $15 and a seven-day pass per motorcycle is $25.
An annual pass to Rocky Mountain National Park is $60.
Under the proposed fee increase,