Nuggets Forward Juancho Hernangomez Out With Mononucleosis

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time because of mononucleosis.

Hernangomez didn’t travel with the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game trip in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Hernangomez will remain in Denver “as part of his recovery,” the team announced.

Juan Hernangomez #41 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 10, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Hernangomez sat out Monday’s 109-104 loss to Washington with what was listed as an illness. He’s played a total of 13 minutes in two games and has yet to score.

Hernangomez was taken with the No. 15 pick in the 2016 draft. He averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds last season.

He earned a bronze medal with Spain at the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket.

