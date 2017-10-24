Man Sentenced For Driving Through Student Crosswalk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An El Paso County judge sentenced a man to two years of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service for hitting four children in a school crosswalk.
A jury convicted Douglas Clubb last Wednesday. He was found not guilty of child abuse.
Clubb was found guilty of careless driving resulting in bodily injury and failure to hold right of way for a pedestrian.
He was given the same sentence for each charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.
The crash happened in January at Monroe Elementary School. All students are okay.