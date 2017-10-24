Latest Forecast: Everyday Weather Changes Through The Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature roller coaster continues for Denver and the Front Range through the weekend. Tuesday afternoon will include sunny skies and near normal temperatures in the lower 60s. Mountain valleys will be in the 50s and it stays dry statewide.

A surge of warmer air will arrive on Wednesday causing temperatures to soar into the upper 70s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. It’s possible a few spots could hit 80°. Then a fast moving storm near Alaska Tuesday morning will drag a cold front across Colorado on Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop 30 degrees and there will be a quick shot of moisture. Snow is likely for the foothills on Thursday and locations above about 7,500 feet could see 2-4 inches. For the metro area, cold rain may develop by early afternoon followed by a brief period of light snow. No accumulation is expected below 6,000 feet.

Looking ahead to Friday, the day will start with the coldest temperatures so far this season. Morning lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. We’ll then struggle to reach the middle 40s Friday afternoon.

Sunny, dry, and warmer weather will arrive for the weekend but temperatures should not climb any higher than the lower 60s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.