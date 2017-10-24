Latest Forecast: Caution, 50 Degree Temperature Swing Ahead

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Enjoy the big warm up this week because it won’t last long.
A very amplified jet stream pattern will help to push temperatures well into the 70s across Colorado on Wednesday. A few places on the eastern plains could make it into the lower 80s.
The warm up will be followed by a huge drop in temperatures on Thursday. Along with the cold there’s even a quick chance for some light rain or snow.
By Friday morning parts of the state, including metro Denver, will likely see the coldest air so far this season with lows near 20 degrees.
If you’re not a fan of there cold I have some good news for you! The cold will be short-lived with a quick recovery back to where we should be for this time of year on Saturday and Sunday.
