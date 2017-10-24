‘It’s Just Going To Take More Reps’: Simmons On Broncos

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– Broncos safety Justin Simmons joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

Simmons and the Broncos suffered a 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It was their second consecutive defeat.

Justin Simmons on Xfinity Monday Live (credit: CBS)

While the defense did a decent job containing Philip Rivers and the Chargers offense the Broncos have forced just four takeaways all year, which is tied for second worst in the NFL.

“It’s just a mentality. You have to constantly keep it in your head,” said Simmons when asked about forcing turnovers. “Anything we can do to get our offense more touches. We know that they’re explosive, it’s just going to take more reps.”

Next Monday the Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs with first place in the division on the line. The Broncos have lost four straight divisional road games.

Justin Simmons on Xfinity Monday Live with CBS4’s Michael Spencer (credit: CBS)

“We have everything we want still in front of us,” said Simmons. “It’s a big opportunity, it’s a big game for us. We know we have some problems we need to fix on the way. We’re still very optimistic and super excited.”

Following Monday’s game in Kansas City the Broncos will travel to Philadelphia. You can see their game against the Eagles on CBS 4 at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

