Ground Broken On World’s Biggest Sports Park In Colorado

Filed Under: Rocky Mountain Sports Park, Weld County, Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Ground was officially broken on a nearly 500 acre sports park in Windsor on Tuesday.

sports park groundbreaking 5vo transfer frame 307 Ground Broken On Worlds Biggest Sports Park In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The Rocky Mountain Sports Park will be the world’s biggest park. It includes 68 sports fields, a 10,000 seat stadium and 200 acres of retail space.

sports park groundbreaking 5vo transfer frame 144 Ground Broken On Worlds Biggest Sports Park In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“Youth athletes need a place to play, and they’re coming from all across the world. And so,  if we can bring them into this house and give them a state-of-the-art place to play, train and be great youth athletes that’s what we’re trying to build,” said Shawn Logan with the park.

windsor water park frame 4640 Ground Broken On Worlds Biggest Sports Park In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The complex will be built with renewable energy systems that includes solar panels.

It will also have systems that will move rain water underneath the turf throughout the park.

The first phase of construction will be finished in the fall of 2018.

RELATED: World’s Largest Sports Park Will Be Built In Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch