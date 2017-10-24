Ground Broken On World’s Biggest Sports Park In Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Ground was officially broken on a nearly 500 acre sports park in Windsor on Tuesday.
The Rocky Mountain Sports Park will be the world’s biggest park. It includes 68 sports fields, a 10,000 seat stadium and 200 acres of retail space.
“Youth athletes need a place to play, and they’re coming from all across the world. And so, if we can bring them into this house and give them a state-of-the-art place to play, train and be great youth athletes that’s what we’re trying to build,” said Shawn Logan with the park.
The complex will be built with renewable energy systems that includes solar panels.
It will also have systems that will move rain water underneath the turf throughout the park.
The first phase of construction will be finished in the fall of 2018.
