Dr. Phil Unravels Mystery Behind Baby Kidnapped In 1986

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a cold case that’s gone unsolved for more than 30 years. Now, Dr. Phil tries to unravel the mystery behind the kidnapping with a Colorado connection.

Bernice Abeyta lost her son Christopher more than 30 years ago. He was just seven months old in July 1986 when he was snatched from his crib in his bedroom in the family’s Colorado Springs home in the middle of the night.

Christopher Abeyta (credit: CBS)

On Dr. Phil at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Christopher’s father and older sister are talking about their years of heartache.

Christopher’s mother, Bernice, never gave up hope of finding her son, even as she was dying of cancer. She passed away in February.

Bernice Abeyta (credit: CBS)

She did leave a message for her son that her family shared with Dr. Phil.

“You couldn’t even imagine how much your whole family has loved you and missed you. It was the most devastating and horrific that would have every happened to us,” said Bernice on the recording.

Christopher Abeyta (credit: CBS)

Christopher’s kidnapping remains a cold case with no named suspects and no new clues.

