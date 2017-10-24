Denver Police Union Says Mayor Should Fire Chief

DENVER (CBS4) – The union representing most Denver police officers announced a no confidence vote against Chief Robert White at a news conference on Tuesday.

“The Denver Police Protective Association recently conducted a survey concerning Denver Chief of Police Robert C. White, in which PPA members were asked if they had confidence in the ability of Chief White to lead the Denver Police Department,” Nick Rogers, President of the PPA, stated.

“In response to the survey, the responding members of the PPA voted by an overwhelming majority of 94 percent that they had no confidence in the ability of Chief White to effectively lead the Denver Police Department,” Rogers stated.

Rogers said the relationship between rank and file officer and the administration is at an all-time low.

He cited recent incidents, including “the manner in which a CORA request made by the PPA was handled by Chief White and Deputy Chief Matt Murray” and a car crash involving Chief White that “may have involved conduct prohibited by Denver Police policies.”

Rogers said the details of the car crash are being “withheld from public scrutiny.”

Rogers said he feels the vote reflects the perception among officers that there is a lack of transparency within the administration and a double standard applied to high-ranking members of the administration.

Rogers said 582 officers responded to the survey.

This is the first time the PPA has ever issued a no confidence vote.

“It says that we were forced to do something that we’ve never undertook before because we believe that the citizens deserve a better police department and a better administration. Our rank and file officers do a great job every day. They do it for the citizens. The citizens deserve better leadership of our department,” Rogers said.

“Should the mayor fire the chief?” Rogers was asked.

“I believe so,” Rogers answered.

After the news conference, Chief White issued the following statement: