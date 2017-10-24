Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos may still be stinging from Sunday’s shutout loss, but the team rallied to make one man’s day extra special on Tuesday.

A group of players visited the University of Colorado hospital. The four Broncos surprised a faithful fan who is going through a difficult time.

Less than a week ago, 33-year-old Eric Morton was shocked to learn he has leukemia.

Tuesday’s surprise visit took his mind off his troubles.

“This is awesome,” Morton said as Broncos players Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Adam Gotsis and Shelby Harris shook hands with him.

When the four players offered him a signed football and kind words of encouragement, it was better than anything the doctor could order.

“It’s a ray of sunshine right now in a dark time,” said Morton.

Last Thursday, the Denver father of three was rushed to the University of Colorado hospital.

He’d had cold symptoms that didn’t go away.

“I noticed the swelling in my lymph nodes had gone to my entire neck,” said Morton.

He had acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), cancer of the blood that is common in children but rare in adults.

“It is a deadly disease if it is not treated,” explained Dr. Enkhtsetseg Purev, hematologist with the University of Colorado Hospital.

“My whole world was turned upside down,” said Morton.

Over the next 30 days he will be treated with intense combination chemotherapy. He may need a bone marrow transplant.

A visit from his heroes can’t change Morton’s diagnosis, but it’s a potent dose of support to help him face what lies ahead.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Morton.

