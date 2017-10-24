Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos may still be stinging from Sunday’s shutout loss, but the team rallied to make one man’s day extra special on Tuesday.

A group of players visited the University of Colorado hospital. The four Broncos surprised a faithful fan who is going through a difficult time.

broncos leukemia visit kathy walsh frame 2665 Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

Denver Broncos players visit Eric Morton at University of Colorado Hospital (credit: CBS)

Less than a week ago, 33-year-old Eric Morton was shocked to learn he has leukemia.

Tuesday’s surprise visit took his mind off his troubles.

broncos leukemia visit kathy walsh frame 1244 Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

(credit: CBS)

“This is awesome,” Morton said as Broncos players Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Adam Gotsis and Shelby Harris shook hands with him.

When the four players offered him a signed football and kind words of encouragement, it was better than anything the doctor could order.

broncos leukemia visit kathy walsh frame 983 Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a ray of sunshine right now in a dark time,” said Morton.

Last Thursday, the Denver father of three was rushed to the University of Colorado hospital.

broncos leukemia visit kathy walsh frame 1463 Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

(credit: CBS)

He’d had cold symptoms that didn’t go away.

“I noticed the swelling in my lymph nodes had gone to my entire neck,” said Morton.

broncos leukemia visit kathy walsh frame 393 Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

(credit: CBS)

He had acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), cancer of the blood that is common in children but rare in adults.

“It is a deadly disease if it is not treated,” explained Dr. Enkhtsetseg Purev, hematologist with the University of Colorado Hospital.

broncos leukemia visit kathy walsh frame 1103 Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

(credit: CBS)

“My whole world was turned upside down,” said Morton.

Over the next 30 days he will be treated with intense combination chemotherapy. He may need a bone marrow transplant.

broncos leukemia visit kathy walsh frame 824 Man Battling Leukemia Gets Surprise From Broncos Players

(credit: CBS)

A visit from his heroes can’t change Morton’s diagnosis, but it’s a potent dose of support to help him face what lies ahead.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Morton.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

