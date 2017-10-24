Colorado Mills Hiring After Devastating Hail Storm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Mills is coming back from the damaging hail storm in May and the stores are looking for good employees.
The Jefferson County Business & Workforce Center is holding a job fair for Colorado Mills. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 900 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, 1st floor main conference room.
Several stores with exterior entrances have already opened including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Yard House, Super Target, JumpStreet and United Artists Colorado Mills Stadium 16.
The mall closed after the May 8 storm pelted it with baseball-sized hail.
The majority of the common area will reopen by Black Friday along with most of the stores.
Fazoli’s is one of many businesses offering what they’re calling a “National Signing Day.” It’s a hiring event with incentives to attract new employees.
LINK: Fazoli’s Hiring Event