Student Struck By Truck Near High School

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A high school student was struck by what police are calling a “lifted pickup” near Brighton High School on Tuesday morning.
Investigators are trying to figure out what happened leading up to the student being struck by the truck.
Police say the victim was crossing Egbert Street at Ninth Avenue when she was hit. A 17-year-old was driving the truck.
The student’s injuries have not been released. The student has not been identified.
It is not clear what charges, if any, will be filed. The driver of the truck has not been identified.