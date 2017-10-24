Bill O’Reilly Says He’s Mad At God After Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment

NEW YORK (CBS4) — Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly said Monday that he is mad at God after at least six people accused him of sexual misconduct.

gettyimages 466615296 Bill OReilly Says Hes Mad At God After Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Bill O’Reilly appears on “The O’Reilly Factor” on The FOX News Channel at FOX Studios on March 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

O’Reilly made the comment in the latest episode of his web series, “No Spin News.”

“You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him,” O’Reilly said. “I wish I had more protection. I wish this stuff didn’t happen. I can’t explain it to you. Yeah, I’m mad at him.”

A total of six sexual harassment claims have been filed against O’Reilly. He has consistently denied doing anything wrong.

Earlier this year, O’Reilly paid out $32 million to settle a sexual harassment case filed by Fox analyst Lis Wiehl.

The deal was reached a month before O’Reilly signed a contract extension and three months before O’Reilly was fired because of publicity about the cases against him.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

