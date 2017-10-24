O’Reilly Apologizes To Ex-Fox Colleague For Podcast Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly has apologized for saying the death of his former Fox News colleague’s son was related to sexual harassment allegations against the father.

O’Reilly said in a New York Times podcast Monday: “Eric Bolling’s son is dead. He’s dead because of allegations made — in my opinion and I know this to be true — against Mr. Bolling.” Nineteen-year-old Eric Chase Bolling died Sept. 8 in Colorado.

Eric Bolling (credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

Fox News announced earlier that day it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who was suspended in August following allegations he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

Eric Chase Bolling was a student at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

University of Colorado Boulder (credit: CBS)

Bolling told The Times later Monday that O’Reilly’s comment was “beyond inappropriate.”

Bolling says his son’s death “was in no way connected” to his parting from Fox News.

Bolling accepted O’Reilly’s apology on Twitter Monday night. Fox News fired O’Reilly in April amid sexual misconduct allegations.

