Best Unique Soup Spots In Denver

By Deb Flomberg



Now that the weather is finally cooling off, it’s time to switch gears and think about warm, hearty meals that will keep you nice and toasty in the coldest of winter weather.

Thankfully, there are so many amazing restaurants all over the city offering up steaming bowls of flavorful soups that eat like a meal and are the perfect dish for that cold, crisp fall or winter day. Whether you like your soup with a sandwich on the side, or you’re a fan of Asian soups like Pho and Ramen, here are five delectable spots to enjoy delicious soup in Denver,

Duck Soup

303 16th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 825-1440

www.ducksoupdenver.com

If you’re a soup lover, you will want to check out Duck Soup on the 16th Street Mall in Denver. This local hot spot has a super simple menu – offering up a dozen homemade soups every day along with five sandwiches, five wraps and five salads. Of course, it’s the soup that brings people in the door, and you’ll find such yummy recipes as classic Chicken Noodle or Garden Tomato or try something different like Kale and Sausage or the Thai Coconut Curry. Many of the soups here are gluten free and there are always a few vegetarian and vegan options here as well. Plus, you’ll be glad to know that all to-go containers are recyclable so you can enjoy your soup while going green. Swing by Duck Soup to get a sip for yourself.

Croc Soup Company

16950 W. Colfax Ave.

Golden, CO 80401

(303) 216-2566

www.crocsoupcompany.com

In 2011 the Croc Soup Company opened its doors for hungry soup enthusiasts, and they’ve been running strong ever since. All the soups are home made and you can also find lots of yummy sandwiches and salads to go with your bowl. There are lots of different soups to try, but the house special Croc Soup is a must. It’s a Southern style Andouille Sausage and Chicken Gumbo filled with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and seasonings. You’ll also find other popular favorites such as Minestrone, Chicken Pot Pie Soup and the delectable Broccoli Gruyere Three Cheese Soup. The next time you’re in the Golden area, be sure to swing by Croc Soup Company and get a big, steaming bowl of warm, hearty homemade soup.

Parsley

303 W. 11th Ave.

Denver, CO 80204

www.parsleyandbailey.com

According to the restaurant’s website, Parsley was named from a juice recipe, but you can find just as many amazing soups as you can juices, sandwiches and salads at Parsley. Everything here is about seasonal, fresh and local ingredients, making for some truly tasty homemade soups. Lots of vegan and vegetarian options include items like Carrot Curry, Tomato Coconut, Potato Leek and Red Lentil soups. However, you’ll also find hearty soups like Green Chili Potato and Pinto Bean with Chicken and roasted green chili. The menu changes daily, so be sure to stop by often to try everything that Parsley has to offer.

Pho Duy

925 S. Federal Blvd.

Denver, CO 80219

www.phoduyrestaurant.com

If you’re a fan of Pho, then you already know about the plethora of Pho spots all over the city of Denver. There are so many different places to get a bowl of that warm, bone-based broth and noodles that you could easily try a new spot every day for months. However, those in the know love Pho Duy – often listed as the best Pho restaurant in Denver. The broth is very flavorful and all the meats are super tender. You can get all the classics, including rare steak, flank, brisket, tendon and tripe as well as chicken, marinated steak and shrimp. This is one of the few places that also offers a true vegetarian Pho, as the recipe typically includes bones. If you’ve never tried Pho before, Pho Duy is one of the best spots in town to fall in love with this classic Vietnamese dish.

Uncle

2215 W. 32nd Ave.

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 433-3263

www.uncleramen.com

The only other popular soup giving pho a run for its money is ramen and there are many great places in town to pick up an amazing bowl of flavorful broth, fresh veggies and tasty meats. Uncle is one of the simple spots you could easily miss, but you’ll find lots of ramen varieties here, including the Chasu, which comes with tender pork belly, Duck, Spicy Chicken and even Korean Kimchi in a spicy Korean broth with shredded pork. Make sure to give extra time, as it’s a small spot and the wait is always worth it. If you’re only familiar with the ramen you get in those cheap packets at the grocery store, then be sure to swing by Uncle to see what you’re really missing.