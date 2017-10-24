Jail Inmate Busts Deputy for Drunk Driving

By Brian Maass

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– An Arapahoe County jail inmate turned the tables on a sheriff’s deputy last month, accusing the deputy of being drunk at work, leading to two misdemeanor alcohol-related charges against Arapahoe County Deputy Karl Biemel.

According to records and information gathered during a CBS4 Investigation, on the morning of Sept. 27, the prisoner turned Biemel in after smelling alcohol on the deputy.

“An inmate did contact another deputy after smelling what he believed to be the odor of alcohol,” said Julie Brooks, Public Information Officer for the Arapahoe County Sheriff. “A patrol supervisor was contacted to handle the case.”

Brooks says Biemel, 49, was assigned to the court services division of the department.

He was subsequently cited by fellow officers for driving while ability impaired and prohibited use of a weapon- being drunk with a gun. The deputy was booked and released to a sober party according to the sheriff’s office.

Biemel is due in court Nov. 28 for a pre-trial conference.

“I served my community and country,” said Biemel, who told CBS4 he was a military veteran who served overseas. “What happened is very unfortunate.”

He indicated that the alcohol the inmate detected was from drinking the previous night, not from that morning.

“It’s very unfortunate that one thing ends up defining you,” said Biemel, who has been with Arapahoe County since 1999 and said he had no previous disciplinary issues.

Brooks said Biemel did not drive a county vehicle that morning so the driving infraction apparently relates to the deputy operating his personal vehicle and driving to work that day.

Biemel has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of his court case.

