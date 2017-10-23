COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Defensive Back Justin Simmons. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Violence At Jail Spurs Police Investigation

Filed Under: Denver, Denver Sheriff's Department, Denver Sheriff's Fraternal Order of Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A series of tweets from the Denver Sheriff’s Fraternal Order of Police has officials concerned.

denver jail tweets 10vo transfer frame 5 Violence At Jail Spurs Police Investigation

(credit: CBS)

The tweets mentioned a “vicious” inmate on inmate assault in holding cells at a courthouse in Denver on Friday.

denver jail tweets 10vo transfer frame 163 Violence At Jail Spurs Police Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Now, Denver police are investigating how the fight started.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told CBS4 in a statement:

“The Denver Sheriff Department cares about the safety of employees and the inmates in its care and work is underway to better understand the type and frequency of assaults that occur in its facilities. It can be difficult to manage those who are incarcerated and the department is committed to providing staff with the necessary tools and resources to help them be successful. All employees receive de-escalation training and the department is working with the National Institute of Corrections to identify additional training tools that will further support employees’ ability to manage inmates.”

denver jail tweets 10vo transfer frame 613 Violence At Jail Spurs Police Investigation

(credit: CBS)

The F.O.P. went on to say in tweets that officers have lost all confidence in the Department of Public Safety and the sheriff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch