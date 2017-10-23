Truck Stolen With 3-Month-Old Inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An infant was found safe after she was stolen along with the truck she was sitting in. Police say her father left her inside the truck while it was running and a thief took advantage of the situation.

Police in Colorado Springs rushed to reports of a kidnapping in the 3500 block of North Carefree Circle on Monday.

Investigators learned the driver of the 2007 Dodge grey pickup truck left his truck running outside a business with his 3-month-old daughter inside. When the man returned, he discovered the truck had been stolen with his daughter inside.

About 20 minutes later, police received a call that a child, secured in a car seat, had been found behind the “Save A Lot” food store in the 3300 block of North Academy Boulevard next to a dumpster.

“Smiling… she was wide awake. The whole time I had her, she wasn’t crying but just kind of a surreal thing to see. I have a 5-year-old child myself,” said Matthew Barnes, the man who found the baby girl.

Officers immediately responded and the child was checked out by paramedics and determined to have no injuries. She was returned to the custody of her father.

Police continue to search for the stolen vehicle and the suspect who stole the truck.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.