‘This Is What You Paid For’: Suspect Attacks Victim In Corn Maze

By Karen Morfitt

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – One woman’s trip to through a haunted corn maze ended a much different way than planned after she says she was attacked.

It happened Saturday night at the haunted corn maze at the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms location.

Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says the man wearing all black and a white mask claimed to be working at the maze.

“(He) Told her that she could not go past him unless she either danced with him, kissed him or touched him,” Techmeyer said.

In an attempt to get around the man the victim reportedly agreed to dance with the him.

The victim told CBS4 the man then pushed her to the ground, even dragged her several feet.

Erin Bird, a spokesperson for the Botanic Gardens, says that was a red a flag.

“During the haunted maze there are actors who are dressed up, who jump out at you and engage with you, but they are instructed not to touch the visitors,” Bird said.

When a family member caught up with the young woman in the maze, he confronted the suspect.

Techmeyer says the man in black responded by saying “this is what you paid for.”

The family immediately left the maze and reported the incident to a manager and security.

“The person was caught inside the maze, escorted out of the maze and then was asked to leave the premise of the Botanic Garden,” Bird said.

At the time of the alleged attack, Bird says the woman didn’t want to file a report which is why they let the man go.

On Sunday afternoon, her decision changed and she notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

They are now trying to identify the man involved who could potentially face harassment charges.

Bird says they are increasing security on the final weekend of the corn maze.

“He had a mask that he was hiding in his clothes,” Bird said.

She adds they will be more vigilant about enforcing their no costume policy and have more officers on site.

Anyone who has had a similar experience is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.