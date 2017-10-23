Salads, Coleslaw Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Filed Under: City Market, Coleslaw Recall, King Soopers, Salad Recall

DENVER (CBS4) – Salads and coleslaw sold at King Soopers stores in Colorado and Wyoming have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The products, sold in the deli department, include: Broccoli Almond Salad, Asian Pasta Salad, California Broccoli Salad and Colorado Coleslaw.

Each product had to have been purchased between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21.

The grocery store chain says no one has become sick from the products.

Officials also initiated their customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased the recalled products. Those customers should return the product to a King Soopers store for a full refund or replacement.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, seniors and others with weakened immune systems.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch