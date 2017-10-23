COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Defensive Back Justin Simmons. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

$5,000 Reward Offered In Colorado Gun Store Burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to people who burglarized a Colorado pawn shop and took about 10 long guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the reward offer on Monday. Officials say the burglary happened on just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 18 from Big Jim’s Loans III in Colorado Springs.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Debora Livingston said gun burglaries often result in weapons being funneled to people who can’t purchase them legally and asked anyone with information to contact either agency.

Surveillance photos show three people, wearing bandanas and other coverings over their faces.

Federal authorities recently reported that more than 400 firearms have been stolen from Colorado stores this year.

