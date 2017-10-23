Latest Forecast: A Cold Front Today, Then A Strong One Later This Week

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An active weather pattern across the western United States will cause many changes in our local weather this week. We start with a cold front passing over Denver and the Front Range Monday morning. The result will be temperatures stay 10-15 degrees cooler than Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. In many cases the high temperature has already occurred…for example Denver was officially 63 degrees at 2:30 a.m. We may not get warmer than that Monday afternoon. Regardless, skies will include a mix of sun and clouds and it will stay dry despite the front.

Looking ahead to Monday night into Tuesday morning, it will be much colder with temperatures near freezing at sunrise Tuesday. Then Tuesday afternoon will be sunny but cool with highs near 60° which is slightly below normal for the final full week of October.

A big warm up is on the way for Wednesday with highs in the middle and perhaps upper 70s. Then a stronger cold front will cause temperatures to turn sharply colder for Thursday and Friday. It’s a quick moving storm system associated with the front and therefore precipitation will be limited. The mountains, foothills, and Palmer Divide will likely see a few inches of snow but at this time it appears we’ll only see rain in the metro area on Thursday. Eventually it does turn cold enough for snow below 6,000 feet but by then the moisture should be gone.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.