Aurora Hosting Donation Drives For Puerto Rico

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora is hosting donation drives to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.
The first event was held on Oct. 21. The second and last event will be held Saturday, Oct. 28.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Town Center at Aurora, Costco on Havana Street near Mississippi Avenue, Walmart at Chambers and Parker Roads and the Walmart at Southlands Town Center.
Organizers are asking for non-perishable food, bottled water, diapers, flash lights and batteries and solar-powered items.
The Colorado National Guard has also sent some of its members to Puerto Rico to help in the aftermath of the hurricane.
Three civil engineers will join the “Joint Task Force Puerto Rico” for the next two weeks.
They’ll be helping to protect property and infrastructure while other crews continue to rebuild the community.
Earlier this month, the Colorado National Guard deployed 15 people and a mobile kitchen unit to help feed thousands of Puerto Ricans.