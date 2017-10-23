COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Defensive Back Justin Simmons. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Aurora Hosting Donation Drives For Puerto Rico

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora is hosting donation drives to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

gettyimages 856067376 Aurora Hosting Donation Drives For Puerto Rico

Hundreds of people line up to buy ice Saturday at a local plant in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. (credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)

The first event was held on Oct. 21. The second and last event will be held Saturday, Oct. 28.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Town Center at Aurora, Costco on Havana Street near Mississippi Avenue, Walmart at Chambers and Parker Roads and the Walmart at Southlands Town Center.

Organizers are asking for non-perishable food, bottled water, diapers, flash lights and batteries and solar-powered items.

cong to puerto rico 10vo transfer frame 295 Aurora Hosting Donation Drives For Puerto Rico

(credit: Colorado National Guard)

The Colorado National Guard has also sent some of its members to Puerto Rico to help in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Three civil engineers will join the “Joint Task Force Puerto Rico” for the next two weeks.

cong to puerto rico 10vo transfer frame 0 Aurora Hosting Donation Drives For Puerto Rico

(credit: Colorado National Guard)

They’ll be helping to protect property and infrastructure while other crews continue to rebuild the community.

Earlier this month, the Colorado National Guard deployed 15 people and a mobile kitchen unit to help feed thousands of Puerto Ricans.

