VIDEO: Deaf Baby Emotional Hearing Mom’s Voice For First Time

CBS Local — A baby born without the ability to hear finally heard her mother’s voice for the first time.

The emotional moment between mother and child was shared on social media and has quickly captured the hearts of millions of people around the world.

2-month-old Charly Keane was reportedly born with congenital hearing loss and her parents did not know if she would ever hear in her life.

“The reason we found out is because Virginia has a great early screening program where, at 24 hours of life, they do a hearing screen on the babies and, she failed,” her mother Christy Keane said, via WNCN.com.

After a pair of hearing aids were donated to the Virginia Beach family, Charly was able to hear her mother’s voice for the first time since she was born in August.

“I know she was feeling what I was feeling in my heart at the same time,” Keane said of her daughter’s emotional reaction to hearing her first sounds.

The family shared the moment on Facebook on Oct. 12 and it has already been shared over 290,000 times and has more than 17 million views.

Charly’s family is now exploring the possibility of her using cochlear implants, which are surgically inserted into the ear and carry signals straight to the brain. Charly would reportedly be eligible for the procedure when she turns one.