Friends, Family Remember CSU Student Shot & Killed

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens gathered on Monday to remember Colorado State University student Savannah McNealy, who was killed in a shooting in Fort Collins last week.

Friends, students and members of the community were invited to the service on Monday afternoon.

McNealy, 22, and Tristian Kemp, 26, were killed by gunman Michael Zamora, 30. McNealy’s friend was also shot, but not killed.

According to Fort Collins Police, the four involved were socializing prior to the shooting. Staff at Colorado State University said McNealy was out celebrating her birthday before she was killed.

McNealy was majoring in arts and would have graduated in December.

At the memorial service, those who gathered released balloons in her memory. They said the bright colors represented her bright personality.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Sunstone Apartments on City Park Avenue, just a few blocks from campus.

Those living in the complex and nearby told CBS4 they heard nearly a dozen gunshots and then heard screams for help.

When Fort Collins Police Department officers arrived, they found four people had been shot.

Three people died — including McNealy and the suspected shooter.