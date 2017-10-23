COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Defensive Back Justin Simmons. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Children Laid To Rest After Deadly Stabbing

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County, Fatal Stabbing, Malik Murphy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family of two young children came together to say their goodbyes at Mountain Springs Church in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Noah Murphy, 5, and Sophie Murphy, 7, were killed allegedly at the hands of their older brother, Malik Murphy.

malik murphy Children Laid To Rest After Deadly Stabbing

Malik Murphy (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Investigators arrested the 19 year old at their Colorado Springs home early Tuesday morning.

Police say Murphy told them he wanted the house to himself and admitted to having homicidal thoughts.

Court documents state Murphy attacked and killed his siblings and also attacked his father who tried to intervene.

The father suffered some injuries but survived.

Murphy faces murder charges.

