Children Laid To Rest After Deadly Stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family of two young children came together to say their goodbyes at Mountain Springs Church in Colorado Springs on Monday.
Noah Murphy, 5, and Sophie Murphy, 7, were killed allegedly at the hands of their older brother, Malik Murphy.
Investigators arrested the 19 year old at their Colorado Springs home early Tuesday morning.
Police say Murphy told them he wanted the house to himself and admitted to having homicidal thoughts.
Court documents state Murphy attacked and killed his siblings and also attacked his father who tried to intervene.
The father suffered some injuries but survived.
Murphy faces murder charges.
RELATED: Uncle Of Siblings Stabbed To Death Says Family Is Heartbroken