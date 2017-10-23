Broncos Team Grades: Denver Offense Held Scoreless In Loss Against Chargers

By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (3-3) played the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) in Stubhub Staduim as the Broncos continued their three-game road trip. The last time these two teams met, the Broncos narrowly escaped with a win. The Broncos were not as lucky this time around.

The Chargers were able to get out to a fast lead as the team ran back a punt return and scored on a turnover. Denver’s offense could not seem to get going and did not score a single point. Broncos’ starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian, did not perform well either, and had a couple of turnovers.

While the Broncos defense did not allow a lot of yards, the team also did not force any turnovers. On the other hand, the Broncos offense turned the ball over four times. After a fast start to the season, Denver is visibly unraveling and seems to be in a downward spiral after this 21-0 loss to the Chargers.

Offense: D-

The Broncos offense got off to a horrible start when the team fumbled on the first drive, and was largely ineffective after fumbling away two turnovers in the first half. Things did not go any better in the second half, as the offense finished with four turnovers when all was said and done.

Siemian continues to play poorly and cannot get the offense rolling. He contributed to two of the four turnovers and was sacked five times. The Denver offense continues to perform near the bottom of the league and cannot get the ball in the end zone.

Denver could not seem to overcome all the injuries on offense. The Broncos were without starters Emmanuel Sanders and Menelik Watson, and finished the game with 182 yards passing and 69 yards rushing.

Defense: C+

After an early turnover, the Broncos defense forced a turnover on downs after the Chargers were unable to punch the ball in from the one-yard line. Throughout the rest of the game, the Denver defense did a good job of keeping the offense in the game.

In the end, the defense gave up 162 yards in the air and 80 yards on the ground. It is hard to win games when the entire team cannot seem to put points on the board.

Special Teams: C

The special teams did not get off to a great start after letting Travis Benjamin return a punt for 65 yards for a touchdown. The punt team did a good job of containing Benjamin for the rest of the game, but the lack of offense did not provide a lot of opportunities for special teams to help out.

On kick returns, Brendan Langley was a nice surprise and did return a kick off for 61 yards.

Coaching: D

The coaching staff came out flat once again and could not get over the Broncos’ slow offensive start. The inability to run the ball affected the whole team. The coaching staff needs to make some major adjustments on offense if the team wants to keep up the pace in the AFC West.

The Broncos defense did an average job of containing the Chargers offense, but the lack of offense kept the Broncos out of the endzone and scoreless for the first time since 1992. The Broncos are now 3-3 and heading into a tough game in Kansas City against the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs (4-2).

Opponent Outlook

The Broncos were ranked near the bottom of the league in offense and continued that trend against the Chargers. The Chiefs are not performing well on defense and have been giving up a lot of yards. This could be a great opportunity for the Broncos to steal a win from the Chiefs, but Denver will need a lot of help in order to pull out a win in Arrowhead Stadium. There are too many talented players for this team to be ranked near the bottom of the league. Look for the Broncos to make some changes on the offensive line and maybe make a change at quarterback.