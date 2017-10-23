COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Defensive Back Justin Simmons. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Broncos Coach Vance Joseph Sticking With QB Trevor Siemian

Filed Under: Chargers, Denver Broncos, Trevor Siemian, Vance Joseph

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that benching quarterback Trevor Siemian isn’t the solution to the Denver Broncos’ myriad problems on offense.

Joseph said the blame for Denver’s monthlong funk falls on coaches, linemen, receivers, tight ends, running backs and even poor special teams decisions that are putting Siemian in a precarious position.

gettyimages 865161248 master Broncos Coach Vance Joseph Sticking With QB Trevor Siemian

Chris McCain #40 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on October 22, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Joseph said, “He can’t play well if he’s not being protected … Now, he hasn’t been perfect, either. He can play better, absolutely. But it’s not a Trevor problem; it’s a unit problem.”

The Broncos (3-3) lost 21-0 Sunday to the Chargers, snapping their 394-game scoring streak that dated to Nov. 30, 1992. It was the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in league history.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch