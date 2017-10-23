COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Defensive Back Justin Simmons. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Amazon Receives 238 Bids For 2nd Headquarters

DENVER (CBS4)– Amazon tweeted out on Monday morning that the company received 238 proposals from different cities for its second headquarters location.

Colorado sent a bid that included eight locations across the state, but exactly where those are is unknown.

There was even a special website dedicated to attracting the company: ColoradoLovesAmazon.com. The site features interviews from dozens of Coloradans including local musicians, business owners and Denver Broncos players.

“It’s just the atmosphere out here, everybody wants to win, everyone’s mind set is to be a winner here and that’s really the main reason I want to stay and win championships,” said Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Amazon expects to make a decision on its second headquarters sometime next year.

The company is expected to bring 50,000 new jobs along with its headquarters.

